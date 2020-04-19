Make being stuck at home for the birds

You’re staying at home, hardly going anywhere except for essentials. There’s not a lot to do. Or is there?
Our state is a broad, vast land where plant and wildlife communities reach their northern, southern, eastern and western limits, giving us rich biodiversity and offering us abundant bird-watching opportunities.
We’re situated on a major bird-migration route, further adding to the variety of birds we can see. The diversity of species will peak here in early May, with new birds arriving daily or weekly.
So, I encourage you, wherever you live, to stop, look and listen for birds in your area. Here are a few helpful hints I have learned to increase my chances of seeing wild birds.
Where should you look? Everywhere. Check your yard, property or neighborhood.
Consider providing food and water: Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says you can provide food and water sources for birds, if you wish. Hummingbird and oriole feeders can come out in two to three weeks.
Get up early, stay up late: Watch and listen at dawn or dusk. Birds actively feed in the early morning as the sun rises, which makes it easier for various birds to forage, and in the evening when they are trying to store energy for the night.
Use field guides and apps to identify birds: Use credible field guides or apps, such as the Merlin app from Cornell University, which is free and handy on a phone. The Nebraska Bird Library, Nebraska Birding Trails and Birds of Nebraska — Online also are good resources for identifying species common to Nebraska.
Set a goal: Try to identify a new bird each day, Jorgensen said, and keep a journal of your sightings.
Dust off the binoculars: Any pair of binoculars will do, but ideally, they will be waterproof, have an adjustable eyepiece, be comfortable in your hands, and easy to focus. The best binoculars for bird watching are 8- or 8.5-power (rather than the 10x) because the lenses are brighter and provide a wider field of view.
Taking pictures of birds: Taking a photo is a good way to identify a bird later. All cameras, even those on your mobile phone, can take excellent photos. If using a DSLR, use a 400mm or higher lens and tripod to make it easier to capture the bird in a photograph.
Blend in, move slowly, be quiet, do not disturb: Try to blend in to your surroundings either by wearing camouflaged or neutral-colored clothing and staying still. If you walk, tread lightly and slowly, stopping often to look and listen. The No. 1 rule when viewing birds is to not cause them distress.
Join a group of avid birders: Avid birders are always willing to offer their expertise. Connect with them through the Birds of Nebraska Facebook page, the discussion group NEbirds (groups.io/g/NEBirds) or through the Nebraska Ornithologists’ Union site at NOUbirds.org. Report your sightings there or at eBird.org.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.
