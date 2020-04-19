Make being stuck at home for the birds

Use field guides and apps to identify birds: Use credible field guides or apps, such as the Merlin app from Cornell University, which is free and handy on a phone. The Nebraska Bird Library, Nebraska Birding Trails and Birds of Nebraska — Online also are good resources for identifying species common to Nebraska.

Set a goal: Try to identify a new bird each day, Jorgensen said, and keep a journal of your sightings.

Dust off the binoculars: Any pair of binoculars will do, but ideally, they will be waterproof, have an adjustable eyepiece, be comfortable in your hands, and easy to focus. The best binoculars for bird watching are 8- or 8.5-power (rather than the 10x) because the lenses are brighter and provide a wider field of view.

Taking pictures of birds: Taking a photo is a good way to identify a bird later. All cameras, even those on your mobile phone, can take excellent photos. If using a DSLR, use a 400mm or higher lens and tripod to make it easier to capture the bird in a photograph.