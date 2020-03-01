Mahoney State Park superintendent embraces his role

Working at a state park is in Jake Rodiek’s blood.
The 30-year-old head superintendent at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has childhood memories filled with visits to his grandparents in Illinois, where his grandfather worked as a park superintendent for 35 years. Rodiek’s father has worked at various parks in Nebraska, South Dakota and Colorado for more than 30 years.
“I kind of grew up in the parks,” he said. Now, working and raising a family on park grounds, he’s hoping to pass on his enjoyment of state park life to the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Mahoney each year.
As head park superintendent, Rodiek’s role includes general oversight of park operations and projects. His duties can vary from day to day.
“In the summer I may be at the aquatic center, working on getting it ready for guests. Or I could be going over to the rock climbing wall or meeting with our concessionaire that runs our high ropes adventure course,” he said. “It makes the job exciting and challenging, that you may not know which section of the park that you’re going to be at when you come in to work.”
One of Rodiek’s favorite parts of the job is hiring and mentoring staff.
“We do hire a lot of seasonal and temporary employees over the summer months, and for some of them it may be their first job,” he said. “I enjoy being able to touch base and meet with them, kind of showing them what we do out here at the park and providing them with opportunities to gain knowledge and experience in different fields.”
Rodiek knows what it’s like to be a temporary park worker. He started his career as a temp at Chadron State Park, doing maintenance and helping with equestrian trail rides. During his time there, he said, “I just fell in love with the landscape of the park, and Game and Parks kind of grew on me.”
After two years, Rodiek was hired at Chadron State Park as a temporary park superintendent. Three years later, Rodiek used his experience to land his dream job: the head superintendent at Mahoney.
“It does take some time, hard work, education and learning the parks system to get where your dreams are at,” Rodiek said.
But he’s seen stories like his play out quite a few times. Within the past six months, one of Rodiek’s temporary park workers became a superintendent at Platte River State Park, and another moved up to a full-time office clerk position.
He recommends working at Nebraska Game and Parks “just from the team camaraderie, the family base that we try and provide out here,” he said. “It becomes a second family.”
There’s also a wide variety of opportunities, he said.
“We can find a key niche for anybody that’s looking to come out and work,” Rodiek said.
Something Rodiek encourages his staff to do is to take a look around when they’re on the job, to appreciate the smiles and happiness they’re helping create for visitors.
“We’re providing an invaluable experience for those people, and we take pride in that,” Rodiek said. “That’s really why I’m passionate about what we do and I share that with everybody that comes out.”
To learn more about job opportunities available at Nebraska’s state parks, visit Outdoornebraska.org/workinapark.
Renae Blum is a public information officer at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact her at renae.blum@nebraska.gov.