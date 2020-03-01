Mahoney State Park superintendent embraces his role

Working at a state park is in Jake Rodiek’s blood.

The 30-year-old head superintendent at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has childhood memories filled with visits to his grandparents in Illinois, where his grandfather worked as a park superintendent for 35 years. Rodiek’s father has worked at various parks in Nebraska, South Dakota and Colorado for more than 30 years.

“I kind of grew up in the parks,” he said. Now, working and raising a family on park grounds, he’s hoping to pass on his enjoyment of state park life to the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Mahoney each year.

As head park superintendent, Rodiek’s role includes general oversight of park operations and projects. His duties can vary from day to day.

“In the summer I may be at the aquatic center, working on getting it ready for guests. Or I could be going over to the rock climbing wall or meeting with our concessionaire that runs our high ropes adventure course,” he said. “It makes the job exciting and challenging, that you may not know which section of the park that you’re going to be at when you come in to work.”

One of Rodiek’s favorite parts of the job is hiring and mentoring staff.