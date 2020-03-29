Learning about — and from — the outdoors

Nebraska’s natural resources — deer, songbirds, frogs and toads — are here for everyone to appreciate. Our outdoor recreation opportunities — crane viewing, kayaking, fishing and hunting — are out there for all Nebraskans to participate.
The goal of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is to ensure our constituents are knowledgeable about these resources and opportunities. Over the past 10 years, Game and Parks has been increasing its education efforts to ensure all Nebraskans and visitors have an appreciation and knowledge of our state’s natural and cultural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities. That way they will have greater understanding, support for and participation in conservation and outdoor recreation.
Over the past 12 months, Game and Parks has worked to create an agencywide education strategic plan. “Focus on Education: 2020-2024 Strategic Plan” was adopted recently by our Board of Commissioners.
The goals of the plan detail Game and Parks’ statewide objectives:
* Develop a better understanding of Nebraska’s diverse communities and the education opportunities they desire.
* Evaluate our current education initiatives to ensure they meet the needs of both the commission and our constituents.
* Ensure our strong educational partnerships are maintained and that new meaningful partnerships are developed to reflect Nebraska’s diverse communities.
* Ensure our education staff members have the resources and training they need to be leaders in conservation and outdoor recreation education.
* Develop a strategy for obtaining new funding sources for education programs while continuing to strategically and conservatively spending current funding sources.
To many of our traditional constituents who have taken a hunter education class or visited a state park, the idea that Game and Parks is dedicated to education may not be a new concept. But for many Nebraskans, the education opportunities and resources we provide are unknown.
We seek to change this. We invite you to start making your plans to attend one of our expos or attend a Growing Up WILD educator workshop. We ask you to come out to the Schramm Education Center in Gretna or the Wildcat Hills Nature Center in Gering. We think you will be surprised at the fun you will have at our living history days at many state historical parks across the state. Though group events and programs have been canceled through May 31 as a precaution against the coronavirus, we are keeping our outdoor calendar up-to-date to keep Nebraskans informed about educational opportunities.
On our site you will find opportunities to participate in traditional programs such as boating safety classes, the Explore Archery program for those new to the sport or the Little Saplings classes for toddlers and their caregivers. You will find spring bird migration educational resources and Project WILD lesson plans aimed at helping teachers use wildlife to teach math, science and language arts.
No matter your interest, Game and Parks aims to ensure you have the educational opportunities available to help you understand, appreciate and engage in natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation.
Lindsay Rogers is the administrator of Game and Parks’ Fish and Wildlife Education Division. Contact her at lindsay.rogers@nebraska.gov.
