Learning about — and from — the outdoors

* Ensure our education staff members have the resources and training they need to be leaders in conservation and outdoor recreation education.

* Develop a strategy for obtaining new funding sources for education programs while continuing to strategically and conservatively spending current funding sources.

To many of our traditional constituents who have taken a hunter education class or visited a state park, the idea that Game and Parks is dedicated to education may not be a new concept. But for many Nebraskans, the education opportunities and resources we provide are unknown.

We seek to change this. We invite you to start making your plans to attend one of our expos or attend a Growing Up WILD educator workshop. We ask you to come out to the Schramm Education Center in Gretna or the Wildcat Hills Nature Center in Gering. We think you will be surprised at the fun you will have at our living history days at many state historical parks across the state. Though group events and programs have been canceled through May 31 as a precaution against the coronavirus, we are keeping our outdoor calendar up-to-date to keep Nebraskans informed about educational opportunities.