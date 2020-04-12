Learn essentials of wild game cooking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you feeling stuck inside your house? Do you have wild game meat in your freezer? Time to get a little “wild” and cook some.

Wild game birds and animals often make a far superior savory supper than domestic offerings. Wild game is a tasty and healthy alternative to faux-meats or mass-produced real meats often treated with steroids, antibiotics and other chemicals.

Before you embark on any recipe for wild game, understand these basics I picked up from professionals:

Leaner, but drier: Game is leaner than domestic meat because wild animals walk, run, fly and roam freely all the time. Wild game meat is high in protein and low in fat. Due to that leanness, when cooking, it runs drier than most domestic meats, so use recipes that keep it moist.

Fast on high heat, long on low heat: Your game meat will be succulent if you cook it for a short time on high heat or a long time on low heat. Game meat needs to be cooked thoroughly, but is best done medium-rare or until it pulls apart. Here is an exception: Cook game patties closer to medium.