Learn essentials of wild game cooking

Are you feeling stuck inside your house? Do you have wild game meat in your freezer? Time to get a little “wild” and cook some.
Wild game birds and animals often make a far superior savory supper than domestic offerings. Wild game is a tasty and healthy alternative to faux-meats or mass-produced real meats often treated with steroids, antibiotics and other chemicals.
Before you embark on any recipe for wild game, understand these basics I picked up from professionals:
Leaner, but drier: Game is leaner than domestic meat because wild animals walk, run, fly and roam freely all the time. Wild game meat is high in protein and low in fat. Due to that leanness, when cooking, it runs drier than most domestic meats, so use recipes that keep it moist.
Fast on high heat, long on low heat: Your game meat will be succulent if you cook it for a short time on high heat or a long time on low heat. Game meat needs to be cooked thoroughly, but is best done medium-rare or until it pulls apart. Here is an exception: Cook game patties closer to medium.
Grilling versus smoking: The split between grilling and smoking game meats is likened to traditional domesticated meats. Steaks, chops and boneless wild turkey breasts are best when cooked quickly on a hot grill. Cuts with a lot of connective muscle tissue that must be broken down are best suited for the low and slow heat of a smoker.
Younger game, older game: Younger game birds and animals generally taste better and are tenderer than older ones. Use young game in most recipes; reserve older game for stews and braising.
Less is more: Simpler recipes are not only easier, they respect the nuances of game meat. Use sauces, spices, stocks and seasonings sparingly to enhance, not overpower, your game.
Let it soak: Let wild game meat soak in marinades or brines overnight or at least for several hours to enhance the juiciness.
Rub it in: Sprinkle herbs and rub seasonings with your fingers, then let it sit awhile before cooking. A general rule of thumb is one tablespoon of spice mix per pound of game meat. Brush a light coat of olive oil on meat that has been dry rubbed to help seal in flavors and moisture.
Meat thermometer: When cooking tender cuts, such as chops, steaks and roasts, use a meat thermometer. The difference between 140-degree exquisiteness and shoe leather is only a matter of minutes. Remember, wild game cooks faster than domestic meats.
Wild-caught fish: Do not overcook your catch! To add a little flavor or texture to your fish, encrust the fillets by dipping them in an egg wash and then topping them with lemon pepper.
The premier part of serving wild game is that it is in concert with the trends of modern-day foodies — it is natural, locally produced, lean, free-range and a renewable resource harvested via legal hunting.
For more tips on cooking wild game, read my blog: In the Wild, at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/category/in-the-wild.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and is stationed in Omaha. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!