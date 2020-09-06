Late summer can provide plenty of action for white bass, wipers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By staying versatile and fishing for a variety of species, an angler can almost always find something biting somewhere in the state — even in late summer.

Fishing gets tougher during the summer, but not because the fish do not like the heat or quit feeding. With the peak water temperatures, fish actually feed more during the summer than any other time of year. Fishing gets tough because natural prey is at its peak abundance. Fish almost literally have to do nothing but open their mouths to be full, and so remain difficult to catch, until the next short feeding window.

One great fishing opportunity that comes around every summer is to chase white bass and perhaps the much larger hybrid striped bass — wipers — on large Nebraska reservoirs.

Late summer actually provides some of the most exciting opportunities to catch white bass and wipers as those open-water predators chase baitfish toward the surface.

Feeding frenzies erupt as schools of white bass and wipers slash into baitfish on the surface. Besides the boils on the surface and baitfish jumping out of the water, also look for frenzied gull activity above the surface. The birds will lead the way to hot action.