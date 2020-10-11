Jump-shooting ducks in Rainwater Basin quite an adventure

Finally, I made it into a clearing. I was past it. Without a duck in sight, I quietly loaded my gun and began to ease my way west down the line of cattails.

A hen pintail flushed, no more than 20 yards away, and I muffed the shot. Suddenly, a near-deafening “whoosh” filled the air to my left. When I turned, my mouth was agape as more than 300 mallards burst into the air. The sounds of wings and calls filled my world as I pointed toward the great flock as it buzzed over me. Yet there were so many I couldn’t even pick out a bird.

I quickly sloshed my way through the ankle-high water toward a patch of grass on the edge of the cattails, then ducked in and for the next 20 minutes watched greenhead after greenhead cup its wings toward the water.

When they all finally sat back down, I didn’t know what to do. Sixty yards away, they were not in shooting range and there was nothing between us. So I took a chance. I stood up and slowly walked toward them, knowing the majority would flush, which they did almost immediately.

However, I knew every bird wouldn’t get up. There is always one.

This time, it was a greenhead that let me get to 20 yards before he flushed from behind a clump of grass. He was my first duck of the day.