Jump-shooting ducks in Rainwater Basin quite an adventure

I had long wanted to jump-shoot ducks in the Rainwater Basin wetlands. Growing up pursuing this midday passion in Tennessee, I wanted to get back to where it all started for me: slowly working through a slough, ready at any second for a flush.
With CRP-MAP atlas in hand, I drove to York, went south on U.S. 81, then started riding gravel roads with binoculars in my lap.
I thought I would glass ducks from the road, then devise a plan to get to them. As I rode by the first wetland, I didn’t see a single bird. However, while glassing the second, I noticed three mallards flush from the water and put right back down.
That was exactly what I was looking for.
This was when I made my first mistake. Because I now had the level of 12-year-old excitement flooding through me, I jumped out of my vehicle, made a quick plan, and darn near died before ever taking my first shot. Had I taken a five-minute ride around the wetland to see where my easiest access would be, I could’ve avoided that situation.
I started making my way through the cattails, but by the time I figured out that it was a bad idea, I was too far in to turn around. I have never seen thicker cattails, I had to lift my legs to my chest for every step before taking another. I began using my empty shotgun as a walking stick.
Finally, I made it into a clearing. I was past it. Without a duck in sight, I quietly loaded my gun and began to ease my way west down the line of cattails.
A hen pintail flushed, no more than 20 yards away, and I muffed the shot. Suddenly, a near-deafening “whoosh” filled the air to my left. When I turned, my mouth was agape as more than 300 mallards burst into the air. The sounds of wings and calls filled my world as I pointed toward the great flock as it buzzed over me. Yet there were so many I couldn’t even pick out a bird.
I quickly sloshed my way through the ankle-high water toward a patch of grass on the edge of the cattails, then ducked in and for the next 20 minutes watched greenhead after greenhead cup its wings toward the water.
When they all finally sat back down, I didn’t know what to do. Sixty yards away, they were not in shooting range and there was nothing between us. So I took a chance. I stood up and slowly walked toward them, knowing the majority would flush, which they did almost immediately.
However, I knew every bird wouldn’t get up. There is always one.
This time, it was a greenhead that let me get to 20 yards before he flushed from behind a clump of grass. He was my first duck of the day.
I grabbed him, as ducks continued to circle the entire wetland, and placed him in the biggest patch of open water I could find — an area no wider than a backyard swimming pool, and hid in the same cattails that tried to kill me earlier. A minute later, a lone drake cupped his wings straight toward my “decoy.” Soon after, I had two decoys sitting in that same open water.
The birds continued to work the wetland for the rest of the afternoon. Eventually, I had to make the longest 300-yard walk I’ve ever made because my legs were cramping with every step, and I was in dire need of water.
Once I was able to hydrate, I returned to where I had shot the mallards so I could photograph the sunset. As I did just that, I watched duck after duck roost in those same cattails.
One of the most exciting adventures of my hunting life occurred less than 300 yards from a gravel road in sight of farmsteads and within earshot of blacktop. But when those mallards erupted from the water, there wasn’t another sound in the world.
