Jump at the chance to catch bullfrogs

Remember to prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning your equipment and clothing before you bring it into or out of an aquatic habitat location.

Where and when: Nearly all publicly accessible waters are open to catching bullfrogs. The bullfrog is almost always hanging out near some source of water, such as a lake, pond, reservoir, river or marsh. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic cover, vegetation and algae favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for their food, growth, reproduction and escape from predators.

Look for areas with cattails, willows and young cottonwoods. Frogs are most active at dawn, dusk and night in these areas. They like to move during warm, humid, somewhat rainy evenings. Listen for the male bullfrog’s unique call, which is deep, loud and unmistakable. It is a distinctive low-toned baritone-like call, (sounds like a low “Ru-u-umm – Ru-u-umm”).

Tactics: An effective method to catch a bunch of bullfrogs is to move slowly, shining shorelines with a good flashlight after dark. Locate the frogs on land, keep the light directly on them so they’ll freeze in position, and then ease in close enough to catch them with a net or even by hand. Try to approach low from the blind spot of the bullfrog located in the center of the back of its head.