How to hunt on Nebraska’s public lands

Put forth extra effort: Put in the extra effort, particularly on state wildlife management areas. Hike deeper into an area. Get far away from roads, parking lots, signs and easily accessible areas or those frequented most often by hunters. Make sure to pack a bag with your essentials for the entire day. Take to the back corners and the odd areas, the out-of-the-way patches of habitat. Go to where other hunters don’t go or haven’t been. Deer hunters should sit in a stand all day, or as long as possible, during the breeding period (rut). Let other hunters coming and going cause deer to move and increase the likelihood that you get a shot.