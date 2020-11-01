How to hunt on Nebraska’s public lands

Hunting public lands can be a real challenge.
In Nebraska, 97% of the land is privately owned, but public lands still offer a variety of opportunities for hunting different game species. And there is some good news.
John Laux, upland habitat and access program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says there are more than 350,000 acres of private land enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters Program, which is at an all-time high. This program offers financial incentives to private landowners willing to allow public, walk-in access for hunting, trapping and fishing. Collectively, he says, Nebraska has more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout the state.
So, how does one successfully pursue wild game birds and animals on one of these publicly accessible lands? It doesn’t come easy. It takes time, effort, research and scouting. But, the delicious rewards and indelible memories are worth it.
Here are some tips for hunting public lands.
Do your homework: Examine topographic maps, aerial photos and public area maps. Look beyond the public land to check out what the habitat on the surrounding landscape is like. Note natural funnels, harvested row crop fields, livestock grazing pastures and water sources. Key into those natural transition areas where edge habitat exists or two or more different habitat types meet.
Put forth extra effort: Put in the extra effort, particularly on state wildlife management areas. Hike deeper into an area. Get far away from roads, parking lots, signs and easily accessible areas or those frequented most often by hunters. Make sure to pack a bag with your essentials for the entire day. Take to the back corners and the odd areas, the out-of-the-way patches of habitat. Go to where other hunters don’t go or haven’t been. Deer hunters should sit in a stand all day, or as long as possible, during the breeding period (rut). Let other hunters coming and going cause deer to move and increase the likelihood that you get a shot.
Use technology: Using modern technology significantly reduces human disturbance on potentially already high-pressured public areas. Use mapping apps to look for planted food plots, clear cuts and water sources to pinpoint your quarry. If you’re hunting deer, turkey or elk, note their travel corridors and bedding/roosting areas. For big game, consider using lockable trail cameras to identify and evaluate areas of use by the desired species. This will help prevent interruptions to the daily routines of game in the area yet provide information on game trail use, feeding areas, watering sites and movement patterns.
Know the regulations: Public areas have standard and specific regulations. Read the public lands atlas, hunting guides and regulatory signs on the areas for those details. Be able to recognize property boundary signs.
Scout, but don’t overdo it: Scouting before your hunt is necessary and critical for success. Don’t overscout an area, however, or go to one too often before the hunt. Some species, such as elk, do not tolerate much disturbance and will leave an area if disturbed even a small amount. Scouting during midday for big game is strongly suggested as it decreases the chances of hampering other hunters.
When to hunt: The middle of the week is the optimum time to go. Sunday mornings and Saturdays when the Nebraska football team play on television tend to be the lighter traffic periods for hunting. Also, late-season hunting on public lands offers much potential, with little competition in the field.
Research more about hunting public lands in Nebraska at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge - 68 miles from Lincoln
Platte River State Park - 32 miles from Lincoln
Pioneers Park Nature center - 7 miles from downtown Lincoln
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park - 25 miles from Lincoln
Indian Cave State Park - 93 miles from Lincoln
Ponca State Park - 145 miles from Lincoln
Smith Falls State Park - 317 miles from Lincoln
Scotts Bluff National Monument - 399 miles from Lincoln
Pine Ridge National Recreation Area - 439 miles from Lincoln
Toadstool Geologic Park - 473 miles from Lincoln
