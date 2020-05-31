Game and Parks offers fishing information online.
Game and Parks offers fishing information online.

Fishing in Schools

Students from Lincoln Northeast High School cast their lines from a point at Holmes Lake during a National Fishing in Schools program in September 2014.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is providing online resources to help anglers of all skill levels.

While the commission has canceled all Community Fishing Nights this summer, which are designed to introduce or reintroduce people to fishing, the materials at OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing can help fill in the gaps.

Resources include a fishing guide, an annual summary of regulations and orders that is also available in Spanish; a fishing forecast, which uses survey data to help you find the best places different fish species and sizes; and the "Going Fishing Guide," with tips for the new angler covering equipment, tackle, knots, casting and more.

The site also includes YouTube videos, maps and information about fishing specific areas of the state.

