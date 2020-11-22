Five tips for wingshooting

4. Shoot. I stayed away from sporting clay ranges for years because I was under the impression that because the clays slowed down each second they flew, it would hinder me when shooting at birds that never slowed down in the air. I was wrong. What a really good sporting clay course can reveal is what shots you consistently miss, and which ones you should be looking for when hunting. Plus, it allows you to shoot that same gun over and over, becoming more comfortable with each pull of the trigger.