Exploring journey from babies to bass

While there, the “sac fry” depend on a yellow yolk-type sac attached to their abdomens for nutrition. Once the yolk sac is used up and the fry are larger, they swim up from the nest and start to feed on microscopic plankton. It is at this stage that they become very vulnerable to predation by other fish, including other bass. The “swim-up fry” face high mortality.

The baby bass I observed were out of the comfort of the nest, and the male tried to protect them, swimming around them as they fed and hid in vegetation, sometimes chasing off predators. He will continue to try and protect the fry for some time.

As the fry continue to grow into fingerlings, which are 2 to 3 inches long, they begin to feed on bugs, invertebrates, other smaller fish, even their smaller hatchlings, and whatever else they can fit in their mouths. The ones that survive turn out to be the aggressive fish that will repeat the reproduction process again and again until their time is over.

These bass are the fish anglers love to play on their line for the sport of a good fight and the ones I like to observe as I take a walk along the water’s edge, wondering what is going on underneath it all.

Julie Geiser is a public information officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stationed in North Platte and also a regional editor for Nebraskaland Magazine. Contact her at julie.geiser@nebraska.gov.

