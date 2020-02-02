Don't overlook fishing in Nebraska

Nebraska is not known as one of the top fishing destinations in North America. We simply do not have that much water. On the other hand, folks who think all the good fishing is in some other state are sorely mistaken.

In-Fisherman magazine has an annual Master Angler Program that is similar to that of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Both programs recognize catches of exceptional fish. The only differences are that In-Fishermen’s minimum sizes to qualify for an award are greater for most species, and the magazine’s program covers the entire country.

That is why I like to look deeper into the In-Fisherman Master Angler data when I can. It is a way to compare the quality of fishing among states. Unfortunately, the most recent data I could find for that program was for 2018.

For that year, there were 339 fish among 26 species entered in In-Fisherman’s award program.

How did Nebraska stack up? There were 16 fish among six species caught from Nebraska waters: rainbow trout, northern pike, blue catfish, channel catfish, wiper and crappie.

