Don't overlook fishing in Nebraska

Nebraska is not known as one of the top fishing destinations in North America. We simply do not have that much water. On the other hand, folks who think all the good fishing is in some other state are sorely mistaken.
In-Fisherman magazine has an annual Master Angler Program that is similar to that of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Both programs recognize catches of exceptional fish. The only differences are that In-Fishermen’s minimum sizes to qualify for an award are greater for most species, and the magazine’s program covers the entire country.
That is why I like to look deeper into the In-Fisherman Master Angler data when I can. It is a way to compare the quality of fishing among states. Unfortunately, the most recent data I could find for that program was for 2018.
For that year, there were 339 fish among 26 species entered in In-Fisherman’s award program.
How did Nebraska stack up? There were 16 fish among six species caught from Nebraska waters: rainbow trout, northern pike, blue catfish, channel catfish, wiper and crappie.
You have free articles remaining.
By comparison, there were eight fish and four species from Kansas, seven fish and five species from Missouri, five fish and three species from Iowa, two fish and two species from South Dakota, 12 fish and seven species from Wyoming, and one fish, a white bass, from Colorado.
Still think you need to go someplace other than Nebraska to experience good fishing?
In fact, the largest rainbow trout caught in Region 1 of In-Fisherman’s program in 2018 was caught from public water in Nebraska. It tied a Pennsylvania fish for the largest at 26 inches.
Other than the Red River of the North, a phenomenal channel catfish fishery, in 2018 Nebraska had by far more In-Fisherman Master Angler channel catfish than any other state in the country. And the only blue catfish entered in Region 1 were from Nebraska’s Platte River.
Of our neighboring states, only Wyoming bettered us in diversity, seven species over six, largely because of their trout fisheries. One thing Nebraska does offer is a diversity of quality fishing opportunities for a diversity of species — cold-water, cool-water and warm-water species.
My point is that things are not half bad here in good ol’ Nebraska, and in fact are a lot better than some would like to believe. Or maybe Nebraska anglers are just better? Maybe another discussion for another time?
Me, I am going fishing, most of the time in my home state. There is no place like Nebraska.
Daryl Bauer is the fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact him at daryl.bauer@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, Barbs and Backlashes, at OutdoorNebraska.org.