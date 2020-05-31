Despite conservation troubles, Blanding’s turtle keeps smiling

Filipi has become especially familiar with one specific female Blanding’s turtle that made headlines in June 2017 when it was found east of Mitchell in Scotts Bluff County — about three counties west of where the species had been previously documented.

“It was found alongside a highway 100 miles from its normal range,” she said. “Some research was done on it, and it was found that someone was keeping it as a pet, which is not something you are supposed to do with a Blanding’s turtle.”

Blanding’s turtles cannot be possessed, transported or sold in Nebraska because of their conservation status. Filipi said researchers studied the turtle’s toenails to help determine where it had, or actually had not, been living.

One of the state’s leading specialists in amphibians and reptiles, Dennis Ferraro, a professor with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studied the toenail clippings for stable hydrogen and oxygen isotopes, which can connect the turtle to the chemistry of water at specific Sandhills lakes. However, those tests came back inconclusive. The results, and the fact the turtle readily ate from the hand and was so far from its previously documented range, led specialists to determine it had been a pet and either escaped or was released.