Deer hunters should get turkey permits, too

If you are a white-tailed deer hunter, you are going to see them. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but eventually.

I am referring to wild turkeys.

Even mule deer hunters will see flocks of wild turkeys in farm or ranch yards, patches of woods, creek bottoms and shelterbelts.

The question for you, the Nebraska deer hunter, remains: Have you purchased a fall wild turkey hunting permit? If the answer is no, then why have you not bought that permit yet?

Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says wild turkeys are in the same habitat as white-tailed deer and the chances of seeing them are good. You can easily combine a deer hunt with a turkey hunt when the seasons overlap.

“Like white-tailed deer, wild turkeys thrive in all 93 Nebraska counties and occupy the entire suitable habitat available to them,” Meduna said.

“Sure, we don’t have the numbers of wild turkeys we had 10 years ago in the state, but we still have adequate enough numbers to hunt and harvest.”

The opportunity is there to bag a bird.