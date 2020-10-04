Deer hunters should get turkey permits, too

If you are a white-tailed deer hunter, you are going to see them. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but eventually.
I am referring to wild turkeys.
Even mule deer hunters will see flocks of wild turkeys in farm or ranch yards, patches of woods, creek bottoms and shelterbelts.
The question for you, the Nebraska deer hunter, remains: Have you purchased a fall wild turkey hunting permit? If the answer is no, then why have you not bought that permit yet?
Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says wild turkeys are in the same habitat as white-tailed deer and the chances of seeing them are good. You can easily combine a deer hunt with a turkey hunt when the seasons overlap.
“Like white-tailed deer, wild turkeys thrive in all 93 Nebraska counties and occupy the entire suitable habitat available to them,” Meduna said.
“Sure, we don’t have the numbers of wild turkeys we had 10 years ago in the state, but we still have adequate enough numbers to hunt and harvest.”
The opportunity is there to bag a bird.
“If turkey numbers are down in your area, then shoot a tom (mature male turkey),” Meduna said. “If you have abundant or overly abundant numbers of turkeys where you hunt, then consider taking an adult hen or a young bird.”
In fall, mature gobblers often are solitary or in wary, smaller gobbler-only flocks, while adult hens and young-of-the-year birds are in noisy, larger flocks.
Meduna believes fall wild turkey hunting is underutilized in Nebraska. Only about 6,000 fall wild turkey hunting permits are sold annually, compared to more than 28,000 during the spring season.
Spring wild turkey hunting takes center stage and is popular for a variety of reasons. “In the fall, there are just too many other game options for hunters to pursue, such as deer, pheasant or waterfowl,” Meduna said.
Even though some hunters think it is merely an ambush-type hunt, Meduna says that autumn turkey hunting is a great way to expand your overall knowledge of wild turkeys, get a challenge and harvest a delicious wild bird.
“You can observe flock behavior, make the hunt a tougher one by using your calls or holding out for a big gobbler and perhaps shoot a delicacy for the dinner table,” he said.
Some hunters think that spring is the traditional turkey hunt. Not true. In Nebraska, the original turkey hunt was the fall version, which began in 1962. Spring turkey hunting officially started in 1964.
Deer hunters like myself have discovered the advantages the fall turkey hunting season offers. I hope you, as a deer hunter in Nebraska, will, too.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!