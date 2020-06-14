Capturing those alluring orbs through the lens

* Exposure on lunar images can be a challenge, as the camera’s meter will surely adjust for the moon’s surroundings and deliver a blown-out white circle with none of the lovely cheese-like topography. Because the moon is lit by the sun, the “Sunny 16 Rule” is an effective place to start. That is, at an aperture of f/16 set the shutter speed to match your ISO. For example, 1/100 second for ISO 100. If elements in the atmosphere are making it less bright, adjust accordingly.

* For the best moon images, shoot during “the blue hour.” That’s the period of twilight in which the moon is low and the sun is below the horizon, yet provides enough indirect light to illuminate the scene with a blue cast. Ideally, the brightness of the moon and partially obscured sun will come close to matching that of whatever foreground element you are trying to include in the scene.

* Shoot in RAW mode, which will give you more capability to make adjustments to exposure and other settings later.