Bowhunter survey lets Nebraskans be eyes and ears in the field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am among the thousands who hunt deer and turkey with archery equipment, and I want you to join me in participating in Nebraska’s new bowhunter survey.

So why should you, an archery deer hunter, consider maintaining a diary and counting free-ranging, wild deer and turkeys for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission?

The answer: Because, like me, I know you care deeply about wildlife.

We spend innumerable hours in the field bowhunting for deer. We see a lot of deer and turkeys. We are selective with what we shoot and thoroughly enjoy what I call “sit or stand sessions,” patiently watching the surrounding landscape, waiting for the right deer to approach, whether from a tree stand or in a blind. So why would we not be able to log counts of deer and turkeys?

“This survey is very important to us and is entirely dependent on public participation,” said Luke Meduna, big-game program manager for Game and Parks. “We really need our Nebraska bowhunters to be our eyes and ears in the field and document what they see.”

He said participation in the survey will allow hunters to take part in the process of deer and turkey management.