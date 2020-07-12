Bluegill action stays hot in the summer

Simple equipment and cheap bait: Basic fishing gear will suffice for catching bluegill. I like to use an ultralight rod and reel with light line, small hooks, small steel weights and small bobbers. Anything from night crawlers, to canned sweet corn bought at the supermarket, to grasshoppers caught in the weeds will work just fine as bait. Small artificial lures such as jigs of contrasting colors also work well.

Lots of them, good action, bold fish, strong fighters, made for kids to catch: Bluegill are prolific in nature and a numerous prey species. They are a schooling fish, and quick, competitive, aggressive feeders. They also have a reputation for being one of the strongest fighters, typically swimming at hard right angles with their round, flat bodies after being hooked.

Hot action in the heat: Some of the best bluegill fishing occurs when the intense summer heat and humidity have descended on us. From now through Labor Day, bluegill save the day for many families vacationing near water and wanting to catch fish. After all, bluegill are cold-blooded creatures. That means their body temperature varies with their surroundings and they get more active and hungry when the water is warmer.