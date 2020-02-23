A new way to explore wildlife

In 2020, this platform will be home to a new project focused on finding verifiable observations of spotted skunks in Nebraska. The spotted skunk is an at-risk species in Nebraska and throughout the Midwest, with populations declining across the country potentially due to habitat conversion, changes in farming practices, pesticides and disease.

Spotted skunks, sometimes called civet cats or polecats, are smaller than the more common striped skunk. Their black and white fur has a pattern of broken stripes. These secretive animals are nocturnal, making them difficult to spot. The last confirmed sighting of a spotted skunk in Nebraska was in 2017 in Cherry County, and before that in 2013.

Nebraskans are encouraged to keep an eye out for spotted skunks and report any live sightings or roadkill to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. In addition to obtaining observation reports, Game and Parks hopes to recruit landowners to place camera traps, also called game cameras, on their property. They would be asked to follow a few simple guidelines in the hopes of capturing images of these elusive creatures.

For more information about Nebraska Wildlife Watch, visit zooniverse.org/projects/watchablewildlife/nebraska-wildlife-watch. To find out how to get involved with the search for the spotted skunk in Nebraska, contact Sarah Nevison at sarah.nevison@nebraska.gov or 402-471-5708.

Alie Mayes is a watchable wildlife biologist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact her at alie.mayes@nebraska.gov.

