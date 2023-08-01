Jason Rogers thought his final at-bat came in early September of 2022.

The 35-year-old former MLB slugger helped the Lincoln Saltdogs reach the playoffs appearing in 36 games after joining the Saltdogs late last year.

Rogers planned on retirement after playing 36 games, recording 33 hits, including five doubles and five home runs.

“Things changed, life changed so I'm here,” Rogers said. “I have an idea what the league is like a little now and have a feel for the guys, coaching staff — everything. Confidence is high, exceptions are high. Just try and build off that and help the team win.”

In four games since joining Lincoln last Friday, Rogers began his second stint on a three-game hit streak, adding a home run and four RBIs. The former Milwaukee Brewer and Pittsburgh Pirate has seven hits in 15 at-bats, including a four-hit performance Sunday.

“This season I didn't do much at all,” Rogers said. “Season ended in September and I probably didn't pick up a bat until February where I just randomly hit one time. For me, I'm a veteran, older guy, so I know how my body is and know what it takes to get into my swing.

“I mean I can still hit a pitch down the middle. If you are leaving it right there and making it obvious on how you pitch me, I'm still smart enough old enough to put the bat on the ball.”

Rogers had been on Lincoln's inactive list until last week, but staying in contact with Saltdogs' manager Brett Jodie led him back to the Saltdogs.

“Talking with Brett and seeing where the team was at,” Rogers said. “And still wanting to play, knowing I still can play. I want to play as long as I can, but things change. Opportunity was presented, so take advantage of it.”

34 and counting: Luke Roskam has reached base 34 consecutive games and holds the American Association's longest on-base streak this season. Roskam is batting .359 with four doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks in that span that started June 13.

