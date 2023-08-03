Lincoln's 5-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday continued a budding trend for the Saltdogs this season.

Devin Conn notched his first save of the season, becoming the eighth different Saltdogs' pitcher to record a save this summer.

Steffon Moore leads Lincoln with five saves, while Matt Cronin has closed out four games. Carter Hope has three with Zach Keenan, RJ Freure, Walter Borkovich, Nick Laio and Conn each recording one.

Lincoln had 11 different pitchers record a save in 2019.

“I think why it's been this way this year is just kind of matchup-wise or availability-wise, and honestly, I trust a lot of the guys,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “Usually you want roles more defined where they know. For the most part, it's Steffon, but some other factors go into that too. You have some guys that want to extend themselves out and not just want to go one-one-one (inning). They want to go two or maybe two-plus or something. If you do that you need a day or two off. … So we are going (by) some matchup-type things and freshness of availability.”

The handful of different pitchers Lincoln has tossed in to close out a game isn't a trust aspect to Jodie, it's a sign of respect.

“We will do whatever we have to do to get through it, but for the most part, the guys are ready,” Jodie said. “That's something I really respect about these guys. They're ready, they're willing to get after it no matter what the score is or what inning it is and ready to get the job done with no excuses.

Conn has made 11 appearances out of the Lincoln bullpen, totaling 12 innings with a 2.25 earned run average. He struck out two and allowed just one run in a different role on Wednesday.

“You try not to change too much with the mindset, but you definitely understand the game is in your hands at that point and the manager is trusting you to close it out,” Conn said. “Understanding you're the one in charge to close it out, I wouldn't really say it changes the mindset, but it gets you going a little more.”

One for the historians: Gavin Dickey had a 22-game hit streak for the Saltdogs in 2011. Luke Roskam currently has a 36-game on-base streak going, but the on-base record is currently unknown. Kane County's Josh Allen holds the longest on-base streak this season of 39 games between May 20 to July 7.

Photos: The sights from Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park