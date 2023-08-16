Seven months ago, there were no professional women’s volleyball teams in Omaha. Suddenly, there are now two.

The latest professional volleyball startup league — League One Volleyball — announced on Wednesday that one of its teams will be based in Omaha.

That’s not to be confused with a different pro volleyball team — the Omaha Supernovas — that’s already set up shop in the state’s largest city. The Supernovas will play in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook has often said this state is the epicenter of volleyball, and that will reach another level in 2025 when two professional teams could be simultaneously playing in the same city.

The two teams are in different leagues with different schedules and business plans. Only time will tell which league attracts and retains the best players, but League One Volleyball comes with some star power that includes Kelsey (Robinson) Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes, the ex-Huskers who won Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Omaha Supernovas will get the first serve, with its first matches scheduled for February 2024.

League One Volleyball and its yet-to-be-named Omaha squad will play its first match about 10 months later in November 2024, soon after the Paris Olympics.

Kelsey Cook is one of the founding players of League One Volleyball and the first player to sign on. She has helped plan and set priorities for how a professional league in the United States should operate.

There have been other attempts at pro volleyball in the U.S. but nothing that’s stuck long-term. So players who want to keep playing after college spread out over the globe during the winter and spring to keep the dream alive. Then the top players come home in the summer to try and earn a roster spot with the United States national team.

For the past nine years, Kelsey Cook played professionally on teams in China, Japan, Turkey and Italy. For the best players in the world playing overseas can be lucrative, but it also comes with isolation from friends and family and in some instances can be challenging in a country where you may not know the language of your coach and some of your teammates.

Now Cook is excited that she will get to play in the U.S., and that one of the teams is in Nebraska.

“I’m excited that it will be in a major volleyball hub,” the Bartlett, Illinois, native said.

League One Volleyball already has millions of dollars in funding and its investors include Billie Jean King, Kevin Durant, David Blitzer (part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils) and comedian Chelsea Handler.

Kelsey Cook thinks the league can be sustainable in the long term.

“It’s important to me that a league is going to last and really be something that girls can depend on and grow up and dream about being a professional volleyball player in America,” she said.

League One Volleyball has been in the works for about three years, but it was always planned as a slow buildup that began with associating itself with youth volleyball clubs across the country. In Omaha that’s Premier Nebraska, one of the largest and most successful clubs in the state.

That means the professional team may hold its practice sessions in the same facility as Premier, just off I-80 on the west edge of the city.

The arena where the new Omaha team will play its matches will be finalized “pretty soon," according to co-founder and CEO Katlyn Gao.

The Supernovas, which have signed ex-Husker Gina Mancuso-Prososki, will play in Omaha’s largest arena, CHI Health Center Omaha.

Pro Volleyball Federation announced its Omaha team first in February. Nevertheless, Gao said that didn’t make League One Volleyball reconsider planting a second pro team in Omaha.

“I think the fact that there are now other players in the space only speaks to how popular the sport has become and what it really deserves,” Gao said.

League One Volleyball has previously announced teams in Atlanta, Houston, Madison, Wisconsin, and Salt Lake, Utah. One more team is coming, and the six teams are the target number for the first season. How many matches each team will play during the six-month season hasn’t been determined.

Atlanta and Omaha are the cities with a team in each league.

League One Volleyball does not have owners for each specific team, but that may be explored in the future. The ownership group of the Supernovas has some major financial backing with music star Jason Derulo and Omaha entrepreneurs Danny White and Chris Erickson.

Lincoln, the second-largest city in Nebraska and home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, does not come with the same number of arena options or as many potential corporate sponsors and doesn’t have a team in either league.

“I think we looked at overall Nebraska, and Omaha just made a lot of sense, especially with our anchor club with Premier Nebraska,” Gao said.

While nothing has been announced, it’s likely that Kelsey Cook or Wong-Orantes may play for the Omaha team. There are ongoing conversations about if a player can request a certain team for the inaugural season, Gao said.

Pro Volleyball Federation says its first-year base salaries are similar to those of current first-year WNBA players, starting at $60,000.

While some U.S. players may still go overseas, especially early in their careers, Kelsey Cook thinks League One Volleyball will attract top-tier players.

“A lot of gold medalists and Olympians and big-name players are going to be coming to play in it,” she said.

Other players signed to League One Volleyball include U.S. national team players Lauren Carlini, Jordan Thompson, Micha Hancock, Carli Lloyd and Jordyn Poulter.

Kelsey Cook, 31, will return to Italy for this pro season, and then in 2024 will attempt to make her third Olympic team.

In 2021 she married Brian Cook, and that’s an interesting story for the ex-Husker and Nebraska’s only Big Ten player of the year, in 2013.

Brian Cook is the nephew of John Cook, who coached Robinson in college and whom Kelsey Cook says played a part in her successful pro career.

Like Kelsey, Brian was also a pro volleyball player, and the couple met in Venice, Italy, while each was playing in the region.

However, it was not until about two weeks after they met that Kelsey realized their extremely mutual acquaintance.

Brian’s dad, Dave, is John Cook’s brother.

“I think his dad called, and his dad sounds exactly like John Cook,” Kelsey Cook said. “So I thought it was strange that John Cook was calling Brian. And then we finally had that conversation.”

