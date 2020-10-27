Back in blue: LA Dodgers hold off Rays in Game 6, win first World Series since 1988

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a season marred by uncertainty and shortened by the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back on top.

The Dodgers were crowned the champions of the 60-game season after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

It's the Dodgers' first title since 1988.

The Rays got on the board first when Randy Arozarena extended his postseason record with his 10th home run off Dodgers' starter Tony Gonsolin to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the sixth, the Dodgers pushed across two runs to take a 2-1 lead after Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash pulled a dominant Blake Snell, who had only allowed two hits and fanned nine hitters.

Cash came out to get Snell after No. 9 hitter Austin Barnes singled with one out for the Dodgers’ second hit. Snell had thrown just 73 pitches.

Mookie Betts then greeted Nick Anderson with a double, and Barnes scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Betts scored on Corey Seager’s grounder to first baseman Ji-Man Choi, easily beating the throw home.

Betts added to the Dodgers' lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning, which produced the final score.

Los Angeles used six relief pitchers in the game, a group that combined to throw 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Julio Urias earned the save by recording the final seven outs.

