Volleyball
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast Tournament
POOL A
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22
POOL B
Millard South def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-18
Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-13
Millard South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-14
Waverly def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-20
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-18
POOL C
Gretna def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Leyton def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-9, 15-8
Maxwell Triangular
Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19
Sutherland def. Maxwell, 27-25, 25-22
Nike Tournament of Champions
Flagstaff Coconino, Ariz. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-14, 25-20
Mayfield, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-12, 25-19
Sage Hill, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-19
Twin Cities Tournament
GOLD POOL
Alliance def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23
Burns, Wyo. def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-20
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23
WHITE POOL
Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18
Ogallala def. McCook, 26-24, 25-17
RED POOL
Grand Island Northwest def. Spearfish, S.D., 25-16, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-9
BLUE POOL
Chadron def. Gering, 25-19, 25-19
Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-19, 25-17
Gering def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-15
Rapid City Central, S.D. def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-22