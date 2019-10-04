{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast Tournament

POOL A

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22

POOL B

Millard South def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-18

Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-13

Millard South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-14

Waverly def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-20

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-18

POOL C

Gretna def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15

Gretna def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

OTHER SCHOOLS

Axtell def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Leyton def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-9, 15-8

Maxwell Triangular

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19

Sutherland def. Maxwell, 27-25, 25-22

Nike Tournament of Champions

Flagstaff Coconino, Ariz. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-14, 25-20

Mayfield, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-12, 25-19

Sage Hill, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-19

Twin Cities Tournament

GOLD POOL

Alliance def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23

Burns, Wyo. def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-20

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23

WHITE POOL

Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18

Ogallala def. McCook, 26-24, 25-17

RED POOL

Grand Island Northwest def. Spearfish, S.D., 25-16, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-9

BLUE POOL

Chadron def. Gering, 25-19, 25-19

Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-19, 25-17

Gering def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Central, S.D. def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-22

