Prep volleyball scores, 9/26

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
ALLISON WESTON INVITE
Consolation
Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-18
Millard West def. Omaha Duchesne, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15
Omaha Duchesne def. Kearney, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Semifinals
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Skutt, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-23, 25-17
1st: Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21
3rd: Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-21
AURORA INVITATIONAL
Aurora def. Bennington, 2-0
Columbus Lakeview vs. Sidney
Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23
Waverly vs. Crete
1st: Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 31-29
PIUS X INVITATIONAL
Green Pool
Millard North def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-19
Norris def. Gretna, 25-16, 25-15
Norris def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11
Gold Pool
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Pius X, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 27-25
1st: Elkhorn def. Norris, 29-27, 25-21
3rd: Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20
5th: Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17
Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-15
Blair def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-10
Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15
Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14
Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25
Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20
David City def. Aquinas 25-18, 23-25, 25-13
David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4
David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21
Elgin/PJ def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18
Elgin/PJ def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21
Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23
Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Hastings SC def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23
Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20
Hastings def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-13
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24
Howells-Dodge def. Logan View/SS, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Humphrey SF def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5
Humphrey SF def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
Louisville def. Brownell Talbot, 25-23, 28-26
Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-10
Malcolm def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18
Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7
North Central def. S-E-M, 25-19, 25-21
North Platte SP def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-8, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Bishop Neumann, 29-31, 26-24, 25-20
Omaha Roncalli def. Blair, 26-24, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central, 25-12, 25-14
S-E-M def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-19
Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15
Sioux County def. Lusk, WY, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
Southwest def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-17, 25-13
St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12
Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-22
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20
