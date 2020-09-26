 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/26
agate

  Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

ALLISON WESTON INVITE

Consolation

Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-18

Millard West def. Omaha Duchesne, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15

Omaha Duchesne def. Kearney, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Semifinals

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Skutt, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-23, 25-17

1st: Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21

3rd: Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-21

AURORA INVITATIONAL

Aurora def. Bennington, 2-0

Columbus Lakeview vs. Sidney

Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23

Waverly vs. Crete

1st: Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 31-29

PIUS X INVITATIONAL

Green Pool

Millard North def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-19

Norris def. Gretna, 25-16, 25-15

Norris def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11

Gold Pool

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Pius X, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 27-25

1st: Elkhorn def. Norris, 29-27, 25-21

3rd: Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20

5th: Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17

Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-15

Blair def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-10

Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15

Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14

Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25

Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20

David City def. Aquinas 25-18, 23-25, 25-13

David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4

David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21

Elgin/PJ def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18

Elgin/PJ def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21

Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23

Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20

Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18

Hastings SC def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23

Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20

Hastings def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-13

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24

Howells-Dodge def. Logan View/SS, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Humphrey SF def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5

Humphrey SF def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17

Louisville def. Brownell Talbot, 25-23, 28-26

Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-10

Malcolm def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18

Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7

North Central def. S-E-M, 25-19, 25-21

North Platte SP def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-8, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli def. Bishop Neumann, 29-31, 26-24, 25-20

Omaha Roncalli def. Blair, 26-24, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central, 25-12, 25-14

S-E-M def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-19

Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15

Sioux County def. Lusk, WY, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Southwest def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-17, 25-13

St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12

Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-22

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20

High school volleyball logo 2014
