Prep girls golf results, 9/15
Girls golf

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST TRIANGULAR

At Mahoney GC

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 338, Lincoln Pius X 338, Lincoln Southeast 363. Of note: East won playoff.

TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Pius X, 68; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast 80; Dumler, East 82; Johnsen, East 84.

High school girls golf logo 2014
