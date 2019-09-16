{{featured_button_text}}
State cross country, 10/19

Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot won the Class A boys state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club last year.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Cross country

RATINGS

CLASS A

Boys (1st place votes);Pts.

1. Lincoln Southwest (12);151

2. Fremont (4);137

3. Lincoln North Star (1);133

4. Millard West;130

5. Papillion-La Vista South;111

6. Creighton Prep;74

7. Gretna;57

8. Lincoln East;53

9. Grand Island;24

10. Elkhorn South;21

Others receiving votes: Omaha South, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North.

Girls (1st place votes);Pts.

1. Lincoln East (13);148

2. Fremont (2);131

3. Papillion-La Vista South;124

4. Lincoln Southwest;97

5. Elkhorn;81

6. Millard West;65

7. Elkhorn South;40

8. Omaha Marian;39

9. Kearney;37

10. Omaha Central;17

Others receiving votes: Lincoln High, Millard North, Lincoln Pius X, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, Millard South.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7431 or tgray@journalstar.com.

