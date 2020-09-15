Prep boys tennis scores, 9/15

Boys tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Peterson, Southeast, def. Connelly, 8-0; No. 2--Barber, Southeast, def. Fredrick, 8-0; No. 3--Hjermstad, Southeast, def. McChristian, 8-0; No. 4--Weyeneth, Southeast; No. 5--Gustafson, Southeast; No. 6--Smith, Southeast.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Peterson-Rathe, Southeast, def. Connelly-Gable, 8-0; No. 2--Woods-Hjermstad, Southeast, def. Frederick-Salisbury, 8-0; No. 3--Wood-Barber, Southeast.
LINCOLN PIUS X 4, ELKHORN NORTH 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Pius X, def. Arbrust, 8-1; No. 2--Endacott, Pius X, def. Shada, 8-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Nichols-J. Woita, Pius X, def. Hanson-Butler, 8-3; No. 2--I. Woita-Hile, Pius X, def. Mastre-Doscher, 8-6.
MOUNT MICHAEL 4, LINCOLN PIUS X 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Gart, Mount Michael, def. Plachys, 8-3; No. 2--Endacott, Pius X, def. McMahon, 8-3; No. 3--Mount Michael; No. 4--Lesiak, Pius X.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Pentel-Mallisee, Mount Michael, def. Nichols-J. Woita, 9-7; No. 2--Eich-Kaps, Mount Michael, def. I. Woita-Hile, 8-6.
