Curt Tomasevicz, the former Husker football player and Shelby native, and his bobsled teammates finally received their silver medals Tuesday night from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
They were originally awarded bronze medals, which were eventually upgraded after a long probe of the Russian doping scandal that now overshadows those games.
The medals were given out at the Team USA Awards in Los Angeles.
It took years to get to this point: Russia, which won the two- and four-man bobsled races at the 2014 Games on its home ice, was stripped of those titles in November 2017 after the long investigation into the state-sponsored doping program at that Olympics.
But it took the International Olympic Committee until this past March to formally reallocate the medals. Latvia was upgraded to gold in four-man, with Britain moving up to bronze.