'Today may have been the longest day of my life': Manuel produces memorable U.S. Swim Trials moment

OMAHA — When Simone Manuel whipped around to see the “1” beside her name, months of emotions came pouring out.

She closed her eyes, brought her hands together in prayer and struggled to hold back the tears.

Abbey Weitzeil, the woman she had just beaten, leaped over the lane rope with a huge smile — so happy for her friend that she didn't mind settling for the runner-up spot Sunday.

Everyone in the stands leaped to their feet, saluting Manuel's perseverance with an ovation that rocked the Omaha arena.

Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel provided the most stirring moment of the entire U.S. Olympic swimming trials on its final night by winning the chaotic 50-meter freestyle.

It was all or nothing for Manuel, whose Olympic hopes came down to one hectic dash from one end of the pool to the other.

She got there first, locking up a trip to Tokyo and the chance to make more history — five years becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in an individual swimming event.

“More than anything, I’m relieved,” she said. “Today may have been the longest day of my life and the longest 50 of my life.”