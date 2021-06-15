 Skip to main content
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Wednesday
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Wednesday

  • Updated
US Swimming Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky reacts at the medal ceremony after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle during Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Here's a look at Wednesday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's 200-meter freestyle: Leah Smith swam the fastest time during Tuesday's semifinals, finishing in 1 minute, 57.52 seconds, but the favorite will be Katie Ledecky, who had the second-fastest semifinal time (1:57.58). Ledecky went 1:54.40 in April. Allison Schmidt (1:57.84) will be in the mix, too.

Men's 200 butterfly: This was one of Michael Phelps' signature events, and he dominated it for five Olympic cycles. Now there are new faces, led by Luca Urlando, Zach Harting and Trenton Julian.

Women's 200 IM: Three of the top five performers in the world since 2020 are Americans, led by Alex Walsh, who popped for a 2:08.87 (third-best mark in the world this year) during Tuesday's semifinals.

Women's 1,500 freestyle: Ledecky will make her second appearance of the night and she's the overwhelming favorite. She owns the 10 fastest times in the world in the 1,500, and she was 13 seconds faster than the second-best qualifier during prelims.

1 of 24

