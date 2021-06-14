The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Tuesday

Here's a look at Tuesday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: NBC, 7 p.m.

Men's 200-meter freestyle: This will not be among the American men's strongest events in Tokyo, but Townley Haas has done well at international events since the 2016 Rio Games. Andrew Seliskar and Kieran Smith, who won the 400 freestyle Sunday night, also are among the top contenders.

Women's 100 backstroke: The field will likely include four of the top five swimmers in U.S. history, including Regan Smith, Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga. Baker and Smoliga qualified for the 2016 Olympics in this event.

Men's 100 backstroke: Ryan Murphy's time of 53.11 seconds is the second-fastest time in the world this year, but the intrigue will be in the lane of Matt Grevers, who is seeking to become only the third Team USA man (joining Jason Lezak in 2012 and Edgar Adams in 1904) to qualify for the Olympics at the age of 36 or older.

Women's 100 breaststroke: Here's where Lilly King takes center stage. The gold medalist from the 2016 Games is the overwhelming favorite to win this one.