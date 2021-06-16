The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Thursday

Here's a look at Thursday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: NBC Sports, 7 p.m.; NBC, 9 p.m.

Men's 800-meter freestyle: Can't recall seeing this race in an Olympic setting? No, you're not crazy. The 800 freestyle will be making its Olympic Games debut this year. Bobby Finke is the reigning national champion.

Men's 200 breaststroke: Matt Fallon (2:08.91) had the fastest time in Wednesday's semifinals. Nic Fink (2:09.13) and Kevin Cordes (2:09.31) will look to challenge for the top spot, too.

Women's 200 butterfly: Four of the top five U.S. performers this year are under the age of 21, including Regan Smith (19) and Charlotte Hook (17). Hali Flickinger was the fastest swimmer in the semifinals (2:06.73).

Men's 100 freestyle: American record-holder Caeleb Dressel will be the favorite in this race. He went :47.77 in the semis. If Nathan Adrian joins him, Adrian will become the fourth male American swimmer to make four Olympic teams.

Also on deck: Women's 100 freestyle semifinals, men's 200 backstroke semifinals, women's 200 breaststroke semifinals, men's 200 IM semifinals.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.