The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Thursday

Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning his heat in the men's 100 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
Here's a look at Thursday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.
TV: NBC Sports, 7 p.m.; NBC, 9 p.m. Men's 800-meter freestyle: Can't recall seeing this race in an Olympic setting? No, you're not crazy. The 800 freestyle will be making its Olympic Games debut this year. Bobby Finke is the reigning national champion. Men's 200 breaststroke: Matt Fallon (2:08.91) had the fastest time in Wednesday's semifinals. Nic Fink (2:09.13) and Kevin Cordes (2:09.31) will look to challenge for the top spot, too. Women's 200 butterfly: Four of the top five U.S. performers this year are under the age of 21, including Regan Smith (19) and Charlotte Hook (17). Hali Flickinger was the fastest swimmer in the semifinals (2:06.73). Men's 100 freestyle: American record-holder Caeleb Dressel will be the favorite in this race. He went :47.77 in the semis. If Nathan Adrian joins him, Adrian will become the fourth male American swimmer to make four Olympic teams. Also on deck: Women's 100 freestyle semifinals, men's 200 backstroke semifinals, women's 200 breaststroke semifinals, men's 200 IM semifinals.
Photos: Ledecky lights up Day 4 at the US Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha
US Swimming Olympic Trials
Katie Ledecky waves at the medal ceremony after winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Allison Schmitt reacts after winning her heat in the women's 200 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Katie Ledecky gets a hug from Katie McLaughlin after winning in the women's 200 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning in the women's 200 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Katie Ledecky participates in the women's 1500 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Alex Walsh participates in the women's 200 individual medley during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
2 for 2: Ledecky wins her shortest, longest races at trials
Katie Ledecky smiles after winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
CHARLES NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning his heat in the men's 100 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Alex Walsh reacts after winning her heat in the women's 200 individual medley during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Caeleb Dressel participates in the men's 100 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Allison Schmitt reacts after winning her heat in the women's 200 freestyle during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
JEFF ROBERSON, The Associated Press
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, 6.16
Zach Harting reacts after winning the men's 200 butterfly during Wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!