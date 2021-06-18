 Skip to main content
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Sunday
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Sunday

Here's a look at Sunday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: 7 p.m., NBC.

Men's 50 freestyle: Caeleb Dressel will conclude his busy week in the world's fastest race. He swam to a world-record time of :20.91 at Worlds in 2019. The field also includes Nathan Adrian. The reigning Olympic champ, 40-year-old Tony Ervin, failed to advance from the preliminaries.

Women's 50 freestyle: Simone Manuel won gold and set an American record in this event at the 2019 World Championships. Claire Curzan, who swam a :24.17 earlier this year, will be her biggest challenger.

Men's 1,500 freestyle: Bobby Finke is the only American to go under 15:10 since 2020.

