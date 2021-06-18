The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Sunday

Here's a look at Sunday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.
TV: 7 p.m., NBC.
Men's 50 freestyle: Caeleb Dressel will conclude his busy week in the world's fastest race. He swam to a world-record time of :20.91 at Worlds in 2019. The field also includes Nathan Adrian. The reigning Olympic champ, 40-year-old Tony Ervin, failed to advance from the preliminaries.
Women's 50 freestyle: Simone Manuel won gold and set an American record in this event at the 2019 World Championships. Claire Curzan, who swam a :24.17 earlier this year, will be her biggest challenger.
Men's 1,500 freestyle: Bobby Finke is the only American to go under 15:10 since 2020.
Clark Grell
Sports editor
Clark Grell is sports editor.
