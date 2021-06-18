 Skip to main content
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Saturday
US Olympic Swim Trials, 6.17

Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith cool down after the women's 200-meter butterfly atf the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha.

 JEFF ROBERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at Saturday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: 8 p.m., NBC.

Men's 100-meter butterfly: World-record holder Caeleb Dressel is the overwhelming favorite. The Florida swimmer went :49.50 at the 2019 World Championships, and he and Michael Phelps are the only swimmers to ever go under 50 seconds.

Women's 200 backstroke: Regan Smith is having a strong trials run and has posted the two fastest times ever recorded in this event, including a 2:03.35 in 2019. This is another event that features a lot of young swimmers, including Smith (19), Phoebe Bacon (18) and Isabelle Stadden (18).

Women's 800 freestyle: Katie Ledecky is aiming to add her fourth individual event to her Olympics program. She's looking to become only the third woman to win three trials titles in the 800 free.

Also on deck: Men's 50 freestyle semifinals, women's 50 freestyle semifinals.

