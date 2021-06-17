 Skip to main content
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Friday
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Friday

US Olympic Swim Trials, 6.17

Destin Lasco participates in the men's 200-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at Friday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: 8 p.m., NBC.

Women's 200-meter breaststroke: After winning the 100 breaststroke earlier in the week, Lilly King will look to add the 200 to her Olympic program. She currently ranks No. 1 in the world.

Men's 200 backstroke: Ryan Murphy is the defending trials champion after swimming a 1:53.95 in 2016. Austin Katz and Shaine Casas also should contend for Olympic tickets in this race.

Men's 200 individual medley: Ryan Lochte's best chance for a fifth Olympics will come in this event. He's the world-record holder (1:54.00) and he was second in the semifinals, but the competition will be tough. Michael Andrew has been the Americans' top swimmer in this event over the past two years, and Chase Kalisz won the 400 IM on Sunday.

Women's 100 freestyle: The trial's biggest stunner happened Thursday night when reigning world champion Simone Manuel failed to qualify for the final. That opens the door for Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds and Olivia Smoliga, who had the fastest semifinal time.

Also on deck: Women's 200 backstroke, men's 50 freestyle, men's 100 butterfly.

