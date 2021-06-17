Olympic Swim Trials scene: Swimming's biggest star, Caeleb Dressel, lets it all out in Omaha

OMAHA — Caeleb Dressel’s face is on the side of the building, and for good reason.

With the likes of Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps no longer being the clear-cut top male swimmer on the U.S. team, Dressel seems ready to take over that role. Dressel won a pair of gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and he’ll now have a chance to equal that total in Tokyo.

Dressel won the men’s 100-meter freestyle in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in a time of 47.39 seconds, qualifying him for the individual event and also the 400 freestyle relay for the Tokyo Games.

Following the win, Dressel showed his passion and joy to the crowd, a pair of feelings that were a long time coming.

“There was a lot of emotion wrapped up in that; this meet was postponed a year,” Dressel said. “All the struggles through quarantine got packed in that one race, and it wasn’t just the 100 free for me. I was excited and I wanted to share that with the crowd.”

Joining Dressel on the 400 freestyle relay team will be Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni and Brooks Curry. Dressel and Apple were part of the United States’ gold-medal relay team at the 2019 World Championships, and they’ll anchor the Olympic team this time around.