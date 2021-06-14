Olympic Swim Trials scene: Michael Phelps isn't competing anymore but his presence in Omaha remains pool deep

She finished Monday's final in :55.66. When her 50-meter time (:25.49) popped up on the big screen, the crowd gasped and then took the noise level up very quickly to help get Huske over the finish line in record time.

A very cool way to kick off Monday's show. And for Huske, her first Olympics ticket.

"It's my first trials so it's kind of overwhelming just to be here," Huske said. "The first day, (others) would probably tell you, I could not focus during when we were warming up, my mind was all over the place. But I feel like it's nice just being able to experience something for the first time."

A 16-year-old by the name of Claire Curzan (:56.43) took second behind Huske to earn her way to Tokyo.

Quick strokes

* Ledecky won the 400 freestyle Monday night, but that wasn't the most notable part of her trials start.

Ledecky and her college teammates Brooke Ford and Katie Drabot, who also are competing in Omaha, celebrated their graduation from Stanford poolside since they couldn't attend commencement in California. The three posed for a photo with graduation caps and gowns on.

* Phelps said he got goosebumps walking onto the pool deck at CHI Health Center Omaha.