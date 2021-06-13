Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show

OMAHA — Just moments after the finalists for the men's 400-meter individual medley splashed into America's most popular pool for the week, the public address announcer had a message.

"Five years in the making and finally time to put someone on the U.S. Olympic team."

About 4 minutes later, Georgia Bulldog Chase Kalisz earned his ticket to the Tokyo Summer Games. And just like that, the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center Omaha were off.

Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show. It looks different. Capacity is limited to 60% and fans were spread out through the arena Sunday night, but the lights were bright and flashy, the music was turned up, and the energy was high, especially over the final 50 meters when the swimmers finished off races.

The wait was a bit longer for swimmers, too. It meant an extra year of training for Olympic hopefuls. Some preferred it that way, including Kalisz, who had to put a bum shoulder behind him during this Olympic cycle.

For swimmers who began Olympic training immediately after the 2016 Games in Rio, and then added another year — one full of extra challenges and unknowns — this week offers excitement and a bigger payoff.