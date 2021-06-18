Olympic Swim Trials scene: After stepping away from swimming, Lazor claims first-ever Olympics berth

“It’s been a long couple of months for me, and I just couldn’t have done it without this girl,” Lazor said. “She’s pulled me through practice every day and I’m just so thankful for her.”

When she was presented to the crowd as an Olympian afterward, Lazor beamed with joy. She and King have helped each other improve over the course of months and years, and they’ll head to Tokyo in the same way they’ve done everything recently: together.

“We’re family; your teammates are always your family, especially with the year we’ve been through and the last couple months for her,” King said.

Quick strokes

* After his seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 individual medley final, Ryan Lochte was the last swimmer to leave the pool. He gave hugs to his family members, waved to the crowd and soaked in what may be his last appearance. At 36 years old, is this the end of the road for the 12-time Olympic medalist?

Lochte isn’t calling it quits just yet.

“This isn’t the end of the road; there’s a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it’s in the pool or whether it’s outside of the pool making swimming bigger,” Lochte said.