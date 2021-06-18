Olympic Swim Trials scene: After stepping away from swimming, Lazor claims first-ever Olympics berth

OMAHA — Right before swimming one of the most important races of her career, Lilly King turned to Annie Lazor and said something she’s repeated often over the past few months — “I love you.”
After narrowly missing qualification with a third-place finish in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke on Tuesday, Lazor won the 200 breaststroke in 2:21.07 during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Friday to qualify for her first Olympics at age 26.
What made it even more meaningful is that her training partner and close friend, King, was right there beside her in second place. When Lazor missed out on the 2016 Olympics, she stepped away from the sport but soon felt an itch to come back. King and her coach, Ray Looze, gave Lazor that opportunity.
“I don’t think I could have ever envisioned this happening when I came back in 2017 or 2018; there were a lot of times that I doubted myself,” Lazor said. “I’ve just had the absolutely perfect support system that has been there for me every step of the way.”
Lazor’s friendship with King has become even more important over the past few months following the death Lazor’s father, David Lazor, on April 25. Throughout their training, King was there to keep motivating Lazor in her time of need, and those countless hours paid off in a big way.
The tears came quickly for Lazor following the end of the race as she embraced King in the pool.
“It’s been a long couple of months for me, and I just couldn’t have done it without this girl,” Lazor said. “She’s pulled me through practice every day and I’m just so thankful for her.”
When she was presented to the crowd as an Olympian afterward, Lazor beamed with joy. She and King have helped each other improve over the course of months and years, and they’ll head to Tokyo in the same way they’ve done everything recently: together.
“We’re family; your teammates are always your family, especially with the year we’ve been through and the last couple months for her,” King said.
Quick strokes
* After his seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 individual medley final, Ryan Lochte was the last swimmer to leave the pool. He gave hugs to his family members, waved to the crowd and soaked in what may be his last appearance. At 36 years old, is this the end of the road for the 12-time Olympic medalist?
Lochte isn’t calling it quits just yet.
“This isn’t the end of the road; there’s a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it’s in the pool or whether it’s outside of the pool making swimming bigger,” Lochte said.
* Swimmers from the University of California have had a big presence throughout the swim trials, and a pair of Golden Bears secured Olympic spots in the men’s 200 backstroke. Both Ryan Murphy and Bryce Mefford train under Dave Durden, and the duo shared a hug in the pool right after their race.
“There’s certainly a level of comfort when you’re going against guys you’ve raced in practice,” Mefford said. “Thank God they’re going fast, because I’d be in trouble if they were going slow.”
* One of the youngest swimmers in the entire trials will compete for a spot in the Olympics on Saturday. Jo Jo Ramey, 16, finished fifth in the women’s 200 backstroke semifinals, and she joins a talented finals lineup that includes Regan Smith and Phoebe Bacon.