Olympic Swim Trials scene: 'A dream come true,' Lincoln's Caroline Theil gets chance to swim in prime time

"It definitely helped me get my nerves out and more confident in the 200 because the 400 I'd say is a lot harder, so finishing that with a best time just really got my hopes up for the 200," Theil said.

Theil will be a senior next season at Texas A&M, and she intends to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

Now healthy, and inspired by a great trials experience, Theil is looking forward to her future in swimming. As a youngster, she was determined to be on the blocks on the swim trials. Then she was determined to get back and improve on 2016.

What does she have left?

"Now that I have that (knee) under control, thanks to the support staff and doctors I've been seeing, I think my best swimming is yet to come," Theil said. "I have so much more potential now that I'm able to train and work harder than I ever had before."

Knowing Theil's determination, positive outlook and passion for swimming, don't bet against her.

Quick strokes

* Lilly King is headed back to the Olympics after winning the women's breaststroke in 1:04.79.