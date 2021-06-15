Olympic Swim Trials scene: 'A dream come true,' Lincoln's Caroline Theil gets chance to swim in prime time

OMAHA — Caroline Theil made her intentions known nine years ago.
She had just left the arena in downtown Omaha after watching the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, turned to her club teammate and said, "We're going to both be here in 2016."
Theil's dream came to life that year. And then, a new four-year goal. A bigger dream. Hope for a bigger finish.
Five years after competing in her first Olympic trials, Theil was back and this time she was swimming in a bigger setting. That was the goal.
Representing Texas A&M and her home state of Nebraska, the Lincoln Pius X graduate reached the semifinals of the women's 200-meter individual medley Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Swimming in the outside lane, Theil finished her morning prelim race in a time of 2 minutes, 14.72 seconds. Her mark was a bit slower than her qualifying time (2:14.39), so Theil didn't know if it was enough to crack the top 16.
But then Theil saw the times. She had qualified for the semifinals after finishing with the 16th-fastest time. So she got to swim again Tuesday night in front a larger crowd and TV audience (NBC).
"It's kind of hard to describe, because I've been coming to the trials since I was 8, and I watched 2008, 2012, competed in 2016," said Theil, who entered the day seeded 23rd in the 200 IM. "(I) actually got second second to last (in 2016) and now making it to the top 16 is a dream come true pretty much.
"It's kind of hard to even just think that I've gotten to this point."
Theil finished her semifinal race in 2:15.41, missing out on Wednesday's 200 IM final.
But that won't diminish from her story, which is one of determination, hard work and heart.
The swimming trials were supposed to take place in 2020, but then COVID-19 struck. Yes, the delay gave Theil an extra year to train, but more importantly, it gave her a chance to finally get healthy.
She had been dealing with a chronic knee injury since arriving at Texas A&M. Feeling like she wasn't competing to her full potential, Theil had knee surgery last summer.
"Experience-wise, it helped walking into this meet knowing I'm five years older," said Theil, who won six state titles at Pius X. "I got collegiate training under my belt, I've worked really hard and overcome a lot of stuff including a knee injury, surgery, being set back for most of my career, and I've just had the best training that I've ever had going into this meet.
It showed in the results.
Theil competed in two events at this year's trials. She was seeded 45th in the grueling 400 IM, and finished 26th Sunday in 4:49.05.
Her confidence started to rise.
"It definitely helped me get my nerves out and more confident in the 200 because the 400 I'd say is a lot harder, so finishing that with a best time just really got my hopes up for the 200," Theil said.
Theil will be a senior next season at Texas A&M, and she intends to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Now healthy, and inspired by a great trials experience, Theil is looking forward to her future in swimming. As a youngster, she was determined to be on the blocks on the swim trials. Then she was determined to get back and improve on 2016.
What does she have left?
"Now that I have that (knee) under control, thanks to the support staff and doctors I've been seeing, I think my best swimming is yet to come," Theil said. "I have so much more potential now that I'm able to train and work harder than I ever had before."
Knowing Theil's determination, positive outlook and passion for swimming, don't bet against her.
Quick strokes
* Lilly King is headed back to the Olympics after winning the women's breaststroke in 1:04.79.
King made some waves before the trials by saying the American women are capable of winning every event in Tokyo. Much like in her races, she isn't backing down from that comment.
“It’s the same race we’ve always had: USA vs. Australia,” King said. “I know they’re swimming really fast at their trials, but so are we.”
* Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and former world record-holder Regan Smith claimed the 100 backstroke finals.
Smith is another one of the young swimmers — she's 19 — looking to make an impact this week, joining 18-year-old Torri Huske.
* A pair of Huskers completed their events at the trials. Audrey Coffey was 24th in the women's 1,500 freestyle, and Haebig was 44th in the women's 200 freestyle. Haebig opened Wave II by finishing 57th in the 100 backstroke.
* Wednesday's prime-time lineup on NBC will have some juice to it. Katie Ledecky will pull an interesting double in the 200 and 1,500 freestyles. And then the world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, takes center stage, beginning with the 100 freestyle semifinals.
