'Just a kid from the Sandhills': NWU graduate will get another chance to assist Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Alberts worked the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021 swimming trials. He's also worked at the SEC and NCAA swimming and diving championships, eight world swimming championships and the Pan-American Games.

He had a front-row seat to Michael Phelps' run to eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics. At the 2012 Games in London, he provided treatment for all U.S. Olympians, not just swimmers.

Being surrounded by thousands of world-class athletes makes the hair on your arms stand up, Alberts explains.

"On the one hand, they’re just like you and I," he said. "But it’s what’s between their ears that is the most amazing. Their attitude, their positivity; they’re self-taught, the way they carry themselves, the way they conduct themselves. They’re normal in every other way until it comes to their sport and what they do to be good at it. And then they’re uncommon."

Alberts specifically worked with the swimmers from Georgia at this year's swimming trials. It's a group that includes Chase Kalisz, who won the 400-meter individual medley on the first night of the trials.

