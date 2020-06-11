Looking for an edge on the race track, Kyle Berck decided to start building his own cars and a new success story

Berck has made things happen for sure. He has won season point titles at numerous tracks, and just last year wrapped up his seventh Malvern Bank points championship.

For Berck, there's more to racing than speed. He's very particular about the makeup of his cars.

Like many drivers, Berck used to buy his own chassis — the frame of the car. He'd purchase them in Ohio, drive them back and make his own tweaks. When he told the company of some changes he'd like to make before it built him a new chassis, he was told, "You know what, you really should just build your own."

So Berck did, building his first chassis under the Missile name in 2012. He has built 14 in total.

"If I buy the same thing my competitors buy, then I really don't have a leg up on them," said Berck, who has an engineer he can turn to if needed. "Maybe it's a lack of confidence in my driving.

"It became a deep desire to understand the geometry and the suspension, every nut and bolt on that race car better than my competitors. That's what kind of started separating me from the others and we started winning more and more."