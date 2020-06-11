Looking for an edge on the race track, Kyle Berck decided to start building his own cars and a new success story

Kyle Berck knows his race car inside out. Down to the first nut and bolt.
When it comes to competing on the Malvern Bank Late Model Series circuit, the actual turns made on local tracks every Friday and Saturday night make up only a fraction of what makes Berck go.
The 50-year-old is among an uncommon breed of late model drivers to build their own cars from the ground up, and he loves it.
"It's like putting on an old pair of shoes," said Berck, who also farms 1,300 acres near Marquette, which is located east of Grand Island. "You know what to expect. If it's not right, you know why."
And that's where Berk finds his edge. He's been one of the state's top late model drivers for several years — he started racing them when he was 15, winning his first feature race four events in — and he's among those looking forward to jumping onto the clay at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Friday.
The track will be hosting races for the first time this year under a limited crowd and under several health guidelines.
"That's kind of what we call our home track anymore," said Berck, who also is a regular at Junction Motor Speedway. "We've had a ton of success over the years there at I-80. Our win record is quite high there and it's a track that's very racey, meaning there's plenty of room to pass and if you've got a good car, you can make some things happen."
Berck has made things happen for sure. He has won season point titles at numerous tracks, and just last year wrapped up his seventh Malvern Bank points championship.
For Berck, there's more to racing than speed. He's very particular about the makeup of his cars.
Like many drivers, Berck used to buy his own chassis — the frame of the car. He'd purchase them in Ohio, drive them back and make his own tweaks. When he told the company of some changes he'd like to make before it built him a new chassis, he was told, "You know what, you really should just build your own."
So Berck did, building his first chassis under the Missile name in 2012. He has built 14 in total.
"If I buy the same thing my competitors buy, then I really don't have a leg up on them," said Berck, who has an engineer he can turn to if needed. "Maybe it's a lack of confidence in my driving.
"It became a deep desire to understand the geometry and the suspension, every nut and bolt on that race car better than my competitors. That's what kind of started separating me from the others and we started winning more and more."
The process does create some challenges. Berck said he and his crew spent 500 hours building the current car and getting it ready to race. Because of that time consumption, Berck does not have a backup car. So it's important he runs clean every night, otherwise it becomes a beat-the-clock game in getting the car fixed before the next race.
"The negative is when it isn't going right, and it isn't fast, it's easy to beat yourself up mentally because then you start doubting everything," he said. "The frame design, the tubing thickness that you use. The front-end geometry, the rear-end geometry, the shocks, the springs, everything you chose to do on your own, if it ain't right, you look in the mirror and go, I ain't got nobody to lean on."
Luckily for Berck, those mental hiccups have been minimal. He has won more than 300 feature races, finding early success in Doniphan and later Sunset Speedway in Omaha. Next year will mark 40 years of racing for Berck.
In addition to building cars and racing, Berck also farms 1,300 acres of corn, soybeans and popcorn.
"It gets harder finding the energy to do it, but deep down I still love it and I'm very, very competitive," Berck said of his passion to keep racing. "We take pride in being able to build our own car from the ground up and go out and outrun the younger guys that are buying cars from the big race car builders in the country."
Berck's No. 14 Aurora Cooperative car has only been on the track once this year because of COVID-19. He finished fourth in Missouri last week. The silver lining to not racing in April and May: His crops look outstanding.
But it's back to overdrive this week. Berck ran races in Iowa on Wednesday and Thursday. He'll be at I-80 on Friday. With him is a small crew, which includes his dad Gary, the mechanical helping hand, and his sister Belinda Strobel. "She's my professional side," Berck says.
"It's fun to go to some of these tracks that you don't run much, just doing something different, but I'm really looking forward to coming (to I-80), that's for sure," Berck said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!