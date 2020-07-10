Recalling Kamaru Usman's time with the UNK wrestling team ahead of his main event at UFC Fight Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a decade ago, before Kamaru Usman became the current UFC welterweight champion, he lived in a different world.

Usman will defend his title against Jorge Masvidal on Saturday at UFC 251 in the first event at UFC Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The native of Auchi, Nigeria, helped put the University of Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team on the map, but it was a long road to get there. Usman, who went by Marty at the time, finished wrestling as a two-time national finalist for the Lopers and won the 174-pound national championship in 2010. He finished as a three-time Division II All-American for the Lopers. As a sophomore he helped give UNK their first wrestling National Championship in 2008.

It was a former Loper and wrestler, Tervel Dlagnev, that put the word in about Usman to Marc Bauer, who was the UNK wrestling head coach at the time and now serves as the school's athletic director. Dlagnev's 2008 285-pound national championship victory sealed UNK's national title.

“Tervel Dlagnev was a Bulgarian kid who ended up coming to our program,” Bauer said. “He was on Marty's team. He knew (Kamaru) from summer wrestling and had represented Texas on Texas teams together.