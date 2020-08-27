PBA welcoming back sports with Saturday's Dynasty Combat Sports fight card

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mixed martial arts is returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena with Saturday's Dynasty Combat Sports event, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

It will be the first sporting event to take place at PBA since the boys state basketball tournament in March. Face coverings will be required to enter and must be worn throughout the event. Concession items will be pre-wrapped or packaged.

Top Nebraska prospect Harris Talundzic, who has been training out of the Tristar Gym in Canada, will fight Devon Webber in the 170-pound main event.

The 10-fight card also will include Mason Shepard vs. Andrew Herrera at 130 pounds and Lincoln's Troy McCune vs. Grand Island's Jesse Lee at 145.

Tickets — ranging from $20 for general admission to $65 for cage side — can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Kids under 5 will receive a free general admission ticket.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

