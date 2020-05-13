Nebraska native Smith falls in five-round technical knockout in UFC main event; another Nebraska native wins

Smith and Teixeira were originally scheduled to fight April 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln in the main event, a fight that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith wasn't the only Nebraska native making a splash on Wednesday's UFC card.

Millard North graduate Drew Dober, who lives and trains in Denver, had an impressive showing, defeating Alexander Hernandez by technical knockout in the second round of a lightweight bout.

Dober (23-9), known for his striking ability, connected on several shots, including a series of strikes late in the second round that led to a stoppage, moments after Hernandez had a key takedown.

"I wasn't always trying to hit hard, I was just trying to hit often," Dober said on the ESPN-plus broadcast following his win. "The more times you touch a guy in a chin, the more chances he's going to fall over. But I knew I had to make up some of the round (after) those takedowns. He's a strong man."

It marked Dober's third straight win — his previous two wins were punctuated by first-round knockouts — and it put him in line for a top-15 ranking.

"I want to see another striker," Dober said when asked about his next fight. "I would love to fight guys like Paul Felder (ranked No. 6 in the lightweight division) and all those top strikers in the top-10 division."

