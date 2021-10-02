 Skip to main content
Woods tennis director coaches USA quadriplegic tennis team to silver medal in world cup
Woods tennis director coaches USA quadriplegic tennis team to silver medal in world cup

Kevin Heim

Kevin Heim (back) coached the USA Quadriplegic Team at the International Tennis Federation World Team Cup in Sardinia, Italy. The team members are Bryan Barten (from left), Nick Taylor and David Wagner.

 Courtesy photo

Kevin Heim wishes his world-class athletes got the recognition they deserved.

Heim serves as executive director at Woods Tennis Center but works with more than just Lincoln tennis players. For the second time, he was coach of the USA Quadriplegic Team at the International Tennis Federation World Team Cup, held this year in Sardinia, Italy. Heim said it is the most prestigious tournament of wheelchair tennis and the able-bodied equivalent of the Davis Cup for men and the Billie Jean King Cup for women.

Kevin Heim

Heim

Last week, Heim coached the three men on the quadriplegic team, who are all in their 40s and have held rankings as high as No. 1 in wheelchair tennis. They reached the finals and earned a silver medal.

"They're incredible athletes," Heim said. "If they had the same ability as an able-bodied person, these players would be Roger Federer, (Rafael) Nadal and Novak Djokovic."

In the quadriplegic division, players have impairment in their lower limbs and at least one upper limb.

"The athletes that I'm working with … a lot of people will say 'Oh, they're so inspiring.' And they are. They're also just unbelievable athletes."

Heim said in the quadriplegic division, athletes are limited in their function. One of his players can't lift his arms above his head, and moves in a power chair guided by a joystick. To get the ball up, he puts it on his foot and flicks it into the air.

"He's been tested, and they've compared him to the top gamers in the world with how quickly he reacts with the joystick," Heim said.

In 2018, his team of three earned a bronze medal after losing to the Israeli team in the semifinals.

Heim said his goal as a coach is to make sure his players can meet their fullest potential. He makes sure that all their health needs are taken care of before and after playing, that they have a proper warm-up and training, and discusses tactics on the court.

"The goal is, you know, you want to finish at the top, and historically, our quadriplegic team is arguably one of the most accomplished teams in wheelchair tennis history," he said.

He said his players are toward the end of their careers, so it was important to them to make the finals.

Yet, beyond the competition, Heim says the tournament brings countries together in celebration of wheelchair tennis.

"We always wish that they had more notice and recognition," he said. "But what's also nice about that, at the same point, is it's also still extremely pure. And they can have normal lives."

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

