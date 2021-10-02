Woods tennis director coaches USA quadriplegic tennis team to silver medal in world cup

Kevin Heim wishes his world-class athletes got the recognition they deserved.

Heim serves as executive director at Woods Tennis Center but works with more than just Lincoln tennis players. For the second time, he was coach of the USA Quadriplegic Team at the International Tennis Federation World Team Cup, held this year in Sardinia, Italy. Heim said it is the most prestigious tournament of wheelchair tennis and the able-bodied equivalent of the Davis Cup for men and the Billie Jean King Cup for women.

Last week, Heim coached the three men on the quadriplegic team, who are all in their 40s and have held rankings as high as No. 1 in wheelchair tennis. They reached the finals and earned a silver medal.

"They're incredible athletes," Heim said. "If they had the same ability as an able-bodied person, these players would be Roger Federer, (Rafael) Nadal and Novak Djokovic."

In the quadriplegic division, players have impairment in their lower limbs and at least one upper limb.

"The athletes that I'm working with … a lot of people will say 'Oh, they're so inspiring.' And they are. They're also just unbelievable athletes."