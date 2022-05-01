Wind, a Nebraska nemesis, slows Lincoln half-marathon winners from setting course records

Dominic Korir was surprised by the terrain of the Lincoln Marathon last year. A lot more hillier than expected, the native of Kenya said after he won last year’s half-marathon.

But he enjoyed the course and overall experience and wanted to come back to defend his title and improve on his course record.

Korir fell short of the record, but he still coasted in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 53 seconds to repeat as the men’s half-marathon winner Sunday in Lincoln. The 28-year-old, who trains in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ran last year's race in 1:03:45.

Korir said he felt good about his chances to run faster this year, but then he ran into a Nebraska nemesis — the wind, which was blowing 20-25 mph.

“The last five miles … it was the wind,” he said.

The start was strong, Korir said. He was being pushed by Lincoln native Noah Rasmussen, who place second at 1:05:33, for the first four miles before pulling away.

“It’s tough running in the wind,” said Keith Olson, Korir’s race manager. “It’s tough running by yourself, let alone in the wind by yourself.”

Is that more incentive to come back next year?

“I like the Lincoln course and I’m excited that they invited me,” Korir said. “I tell my manager that I’m (happy) they are supporting me, so I’m hoping to be here next year again.”

The women’s course record also was threatened. Caren Maiyo, who arrived in Lincoln just two days earlier from Kenya, won the women’s race in 1:11:45, missing the record by six seconds.

Like Korir, Maiyo said the wind slowed her down over the final five miles.

“I thought it was cool,” the 25-year-old said of her first Lincoln Marathon experience. “I was expecting to break a course record, but it was a little bit windy.

“It was very strong and very cold.”

Maiyo will spend the next month in Colorado Springs training with other runners, including Korir. She plans to run many more races this year, including in Indianapolis next weekend and the Carlsbad 5000 in California, which is tabbed the world’s fastest 5K race.

What about returning to Lincoln to take aim at the record?

“Yeah, sure,” Maiyo said with a smile. “Next year.”

Omaha native Katie Fitzsimmons was second in the women's half-marathon, crossing in 1:19:30.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

