UFC returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena; Nebraska native Anthony Smith in the main event

The UFC, the world's top mixed martial arts promotion, is coming back to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This time, a Nebraska native will highlight the main event.
UFC Fight Night will take place April 25 in Lincoln, the promotion announced Friday.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 21.
Anthony Smith, who grew up in Nebraska City and trains in Omaha, will fight Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight bout. Smith is ranked third in his weight class, and Teixeira is ninth.
It will mark Smith's first fight since Oct. 27, when he earned a submission victory against Volkan Oezdemir. Before that, Smith fought Alexander Gustafsson, winning via submission. Last spring, he fought UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, losing via unanimous decision.
This will be Smith's first fight in Nebraska since joining the UFC, and he'll likely have the backing of the PBA crowd when he steps into the octagon in April.
Teixeira, a native of Brazil, has a 30-7 record. He joined the UFC in 2012, and owns recent victories against Ion Cutelaba and Nikita Krylov.
Four other fights have been set for the Lincoln card.
Antonina Shevchenko will meet Cynthia Calvillo in a women's flyweight bout, Evan Dunham will fight Michael Johnson in a lightweight bout, Anthony Rocco Martin and David Zawada will meet in a welterweight clash, and Andrew Sanchez and Zak Cummings will meet at middleweight.
Calvillo is ranked No. 10 in the women's flyweight division.
The April event will mark the UFC's second appearance in Lincoln, and first since August 2018 when the main event featured Justin Gaethje, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division.