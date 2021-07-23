Texas native Tyler Erb races to dominating win at I-80 Nationals

Tyler Erb (1T) does a burnout after winning the during the I-80 Nationals at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Tyler Erb was in cruise control from the opening lap Thursday night at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
The 24-year-old Texas native led start to finish in capturing the I-80 Nationals, which featured drivers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Erb raced to a $30,000 paycheck with his biggest win of his career.
The 53-lap race featured no caution flags as Erb won by 5.5 seconds over Hudson O'Neal.
"Going caution-free helped," Erb said afterward. "Once you get in the rhythm there, you just have to keep going the same speed you are going, you can tell when you mess up.
"This is the biggest win of my career, so I am pumped."
Brandon Overton finished third and Spencer Hughes was fourth.
Norfolk's Tad Pospisil was Nebraska's top finisher. He was 23rd.
The Lucas Oil Late Model series will remain in Nebraska for two more days. The Silver Dollar Nationals began Friday and will conclude with Saturday night's 80-lap main event, which will pay $53,000 to the winner.
