Cornhusker State Games baseball competition will be staged July 20-21 at Fleming Field, 31st Street and Leighton Avenue. Schedules and full tournament rules will be posted at CornhuskerStateGames.com the week of competition.
Admission will be charged daily at all baseball venues. Adults: $5; students (6-18 Years): $2; children (5 & younger): free; admission with Super Pass: free.
All registered athletes receive a complimentary Super Pass in the athlete packet. Additional Super Passes for spectators and family members can be purchased for $15 at CornhuskerStateGames.com. The Super Pass gains free admission to all 2019 Cornhusker State Games events and venues, including the Opening Ceremonies.
Format, rules
All teams are guaranteed a minimum of three games. Bracketing will be determined based on team entry numbers.
The tournament will use Little League rules (www.littleleague.org/Assets/forms_pubs/tournaments/TournamentRules-Baseball.pdf) that have been modified to control excessive scoring, increase participation and make substituting easier. Players may need to provide proof of school status via a school I.D. card.
Custom Cornhusker State Games gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to all members of the top three teams in each division. All registered team members and coaches will receive a medal.
The Elite Umpire Association will provide umpires for all the games at the 2019 Cornhusker State Games Baseball tournament. All umpires are required to have gone through a special training series in order to umpire this tournament, and many of the umpires have high school and college umpiring experience. For more details about the EUA, go to www.eliteumpires.com.
The events
Coach Pitch
Grades 1 & 2 (Minis)
Recreational
Grades 3 & 4 (Minors)
Grades 5 & 6 (Majors)
Grades 7 & 8 (Juniors)
Divisions are determined by 2018-2019 school year. The director reserves the right to reclassify teams as needed and may combine or split grade levels depending on the number of team entries. Coaches will receive an email before the tournament is bracketed for extra team information to determine placement.